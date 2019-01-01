Wolfsdorf Rosenthal LLP (WR) is a full-service, top-rated immigration law firm providing exceptional immigration and visa services. With over 30 years of experience and offices in Los Angeles, New York, Oakland, San Francisco, and Shanghai, WR specializes in providing global immigration solutions for investors, multinational corporations, small businesses, academic and research institutions, artists, and individuals.

WR attorneys are experts in their field and are consistently recognized for their work by the most prestigious awards on a national and global level.