My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Xavier Fuchs

Xavier Fuchs

Guest Writer
Sales Director – Middle East & Sub-Saharan Africa, Steelcase

About Xavier Fuchs

Xavier Fuchs is the Sales Director in Middle East & Sub-Saharan Africa for Steelcase Inc., the global leader in office furniture industry. He joined Steelcase in 2000 to lead sales and distribution strategy in Scandinavia. Since joining Steelcase, Xavier has regularly engaged with leaders from the most dynamic industries in fast paced cities like Dubai, Riyadh, Paris, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Milan and Moscow. He has used proven methodologies and an insight led approach to drive focus toward business development and innovation in these markets. Xavier holds a degree in Business and Marketing from Clermont-Ferrand in France.