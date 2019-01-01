Xavier Fuchs is the Sales Director in Middle East & Sub-Saharan Africa for Steelcase Inc., the global leader in office furniture industry. He joined Steelcase in 2000 to lead sales and distribution strategy in Scandinavia. Since joining Steelcase, Xavier has regularly engaged with leaders from the most dynamic industries in fast paced cities like Dubai, Riyadh, Paris, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Milan and Moscow. He has used proven methodologies and an insight led approach to drive focus toward business development and innovation in these markets. Xavier holds a degree in Business and Marketing from Clermont-Ferrand in France.