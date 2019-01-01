My Queue

Xiao Wang

Guest Writer
General Manager, InnoSpring Silicon Valley

About Xiao Wang

Xiao Wang is the general manager of InnoSpring Silicon Valley, the first US-China technology incubator platform, and the managing general partner of InnoSpring Seed Fund, which is backed by prominent venture capital firms like KPCB, Northern Light Venture Capital, IDG Capital Partners, Legend Holdings and Softbank China. Wang also co-founded InnoSpring Holdings in Shanghai and has managed their International Business branch since its inception. She leads an investment team with a portfolio of 47 companies, including JauntVR, Drive.ai, Pluralsight, Savioke, Meta Vision, Kuaiya and Trustgo.