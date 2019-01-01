11 X-Factors to Bootstrap From Zero to Six Figures and Beyond

The Intangibles. The X-Factors.

The Big Idea Your Vision High Margins and Premium Prices Get It Out The Door Test and Improve Listen and Shift Create Zealots What's Next? TapYour Mastermind Createthe Fun Createthe Impact

Shattering the myth that you need money to make money, serial entrepreneur and millionaire Yanik Silver reveals the 11 X-Factors to turn your big idea into even bigger profits--without taking on debt, partnering with outside investors, or even writing a business plan. We're not talking your typical B-school advice. These are the real-world, underground insights that can take your idea from a little concept on a napkin to throwing off serious revenue in a way that supports and builds up whatever else is important to you

These maverick rules are the "little hinges" that swing big doors of opportunity, applied by the most successful and innovative entrepreneurs who dared to fast track their big idea, blaze their own path and simply write their own rules for success.

The MAVERICK philosophy:

Set your own rules

Make more money

Have more fun

Experience a rich life

And give more to make a difference