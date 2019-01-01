My Queue

Yarden Tadmor

Founder and CEO of Switch

Yarden Tadmor is the founder and CEO of Switch, a job matching app that instantly connects employers and job seekers available on iOS and Android. He has nearly two decades of experience helping to launch and build a variety of technology startups, including CRO  at Taboola and VP at Quigo (acquired by AOL). Most recently, he held the role of chief revenue officer at Convert Media and Taboola. He received a BA from Israel’s Tel Aviv University.