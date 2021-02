A thought leader on the future of work, a Harvard graduate student, and an early-stage investor at Antler, Yasmine Akermark Morrison writes about digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and Jobs 3.0. Yasmine co-founded startup Tibba, a skill exchange app, and Svenska Nomader, a future of work community with 11,000+ members. Yasmine spent a few years as a digital nomad living in Dubai, Bali, and Buenos Aires. She is currently based in New York City.