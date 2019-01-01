About Yelena Gaufman

Yelena Gaufman heads up the strategic department at Fold7, an independent advertising agency in London. Originally from New York City, Gaufman joined Havas Worldwide London as its global planning director, before joining Fold7, in 2016. She is fascinated by the intersection of business, society and technology, and in particular the changing dynamics of our online lives. Her strategic expertise spans FMCG, luxury goods, health and beauty and retail, among others.