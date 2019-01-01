Yogesh Sood is an influential business leader with more than 35 years of corporate experience in serving some of the most celebrated national and international brands in the food, pharmaceutical and sectors such as Amul, Novartis and Aditya Birla group. It was the indomitable spirit of Yogesh Sood that induces Ken Blanchard to impart best leadership practices with Indian entrepreneurs and business honchos. Currently, he is the CMD of Blanchard Research and Training India LLP (Indian operations of Ken Blanchard companies – the global pioneers in “Leadership” development).