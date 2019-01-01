About Youmna Chagoury
Youmna Chagoury is a freelance editor, writer, and translator based in the Middle East. She was formerly the Assistant Editor of a general interest magazine in Lebanon, and left it to pursue freelance projects in social media marketing, content consulting, and project-based content creation. Youmna welcomes business queries for projects local or remote, and as a senior level writer and digital native, can help you strategize reaching your target audiences via digital and content mediums.