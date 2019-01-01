My Queue

Youness Yaghcha

Youness Yaghcha

Founding Partner of BrightCircle

About Youness Yaghcha

Youness Yaghcha is the Founding Partner of BrightCircle. Youness is a serial entrepreneur and an expert in growth & innovation, with a solid consulting and private banking background exceeding a decade. He has held various advisory, management and technical roles at prestigious European private banks in Switzerland and boutique investor relations firm. He is an expert at communicating and managing relationships with private investors, institutionals, and UHNWI/HNWI according to their professional and cultural requirements and has made several investments of his own. His motto: disrupt the status quo, and rethink everything.