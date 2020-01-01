Youssef Haidar

Youssef Haidar

Founder and CEO, StonePine Capital Partners

About Youssef Haidar

Youssef Haidar is the founder and CEO of StonePine Capital Partners, an asset manager with a primary focus on private equity investments. Haidar founded StonePine Capital Partners in December of 2016 as a private equity platform targeting growth capital investing in the MENA region following a career that spanned 18 years in private equity, principal investing and advisory services in the MENA region and Europe. Since being founded, StonePine Capital Partners has raised and is investing out of two private equity funds. The company lately announced its latest investment alongside CI Capital in Taaleem Management Services, for a total consideration of EGP 1.2bn (c. US$73m). Reach out to Haidar on Twitter @joehaidar

