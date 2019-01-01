About Yuri Kruman
Yuri Kruman is a corporate employee experience consultant and startup advisor. He advises corporate and startup executives on employee experience (EX), HR transformation, customer experience and PR/media.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.