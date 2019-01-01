My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Yvonne Gu

Yvonne Gu

Guest Writer
Business strategist

About Yvonne Gu

Yvonne Gu is a business strategist, who advises companies on performance improvement objectives across various industries. She has worked for different Fortune 500 companies in the technology space as well as a business adviser.