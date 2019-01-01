Yvonne Kariba is a life transformation coach whose passion is helping others accomplish their personal and professional goals to become better versions of themselves. She is a contributing writer to a variety of personal development blogs and the author of Make Things Happen!!!, a guidebook aimed at helping readers develop the habits and traits needed to achieve success in any area of life.
