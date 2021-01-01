Zac Almeida

Entrepreneurs

19 Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Crossing uncharted territory is always challenging, especially for young business minds, so treat these tips as a checklist to keep improving yourself and your company.

Growth Strategies

The 3 Components of Success in a Holistic SEO Plan

There's no SEO silver bullet; everything is interconnected - from design to UX to content - but there are key aspects of an enduring and holistic plan.

SEO Tips

5 Ways to Make Money With SEO in 2022

If you're looking to learn a new skill to make money in a side hustle or full-time job next year, SEO is probably one of your best options.

Growth Strategies

5 Essential Shopify SEO Tips to Get More Organic Traffic

Small businesses can create and offer a great ecommerce experience for their customers on Shopify. However, without traffic, all that effort would be lost.

Growth Strategies

The Top 3 Mistakes Small-Business Owners Make With Their SEO Strategy

Many small and medium-sized business owners fail to get results from their search-engine-optimization efforts because they don't recognize some of the most common SEO mistakes.

