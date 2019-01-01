About Zach Finkelstein

Zach Finkelstein is the Vice President of Corporate Development at Careem, the leading ride-hailing service in the Middle East and North Africa. Zach joined Careem from Lumia Capital, where he was responsible for investment sourcing, due diligence, and portfolio company management. As a Vice President, General Partner, and a co-founding member of the fund, Zach participated in Lumia’s investments in Careem, OpenDNS, Xtime, Kabbage, Pitzi, EatStreet, Procore, and Hired, among others. In 2016, he was named one of the 30 Under 30 in Venture Capital by Forbes magazine.