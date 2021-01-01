Zacks Equity Research

Innovative Industrial (IIPR) Expands Maryland Base With Buyout

Innovative Industrial's (IIPR) Maryland property buyout and tie-up with a subsidiary of Harvest to help the REIT bank on solid opportunities in the co...

GrowGeneration (GRWG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Growth in e-commerce channel and same store sales led to improved second-quarter 2021 results for GrowGeneration's (GRWG). Backed by its expansion eff...

Jazz's (JAZZ) Epidyolex Gets Approval for New Indication in UK

Jazz's (JAZZ) unit GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidyolex (cannabidiol) gets a regulatory nod for a new indication in the United Kingdom. Following this announ...

What's in Store for GrowGeneration's (GRWG) Q2 Earnings?

GrowGeneration's (GRWG) second-quarter 2021 results are likely to reflect gains from ongoing momentum in both retail and online sales, and its focus o...

