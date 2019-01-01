Zahara Malik is co-founder and CEO of Grosvenor Capital (GroCap), a boutique advisory company headquartered in the UAE which focuses on providing clients with business strategies, capital introduction and advisory services across the GCC, Africa and beyond.

Malik has a track record of working with successful entrepreneurs and prominent figures, including royal dignitaries, heads of state, ministers, UHNWI, family offices and executives. She has built substantial experience of working in emerging and frontier markets as an investment specialist holding senior positions at Access Power, Global Investment Bank, Invest Africa and Sunbird Group.

Furthermore, Malik has worked on key philanthropy and impact campaigns with HRH The Prince of Wales, The Princes Trust and Mosaic International network. She formally chaired The Princes Trust Junior Associated Program, and is currently a trustee of Jaago Foundation, where she opened her first school in Chittagong, as well as Chief of Amplification for Girls Do Good.

Malik was also a finalist for the “Rising Star” category in 2017 for the prestigious British Muslim Awards. Malik holds a MSc in global governance from UCL, and has become a published researcher after earning a distinction in her master’s dissertation on the global issues surrounding water wars and the impact of shale gas production across the US and China.