Zahra Jaffery is the co-founder of Ineza. Founded in January 2020, Ineza offers bespoke luxury décor curating and styling services. The inception of the brand took place when the founders observed a gap in the UAE market offering bespoke décor solutions. Centered around principles of innovation and creativity, the founders believed in the idea of artful décor such as floral arrangements and balloon displays that can enhance a space, along with being a perfect and classic gift for loved ones.