Zainab Al-Deen, an active member of Young Arab Leaders, is the Middle East Regional Manager for Project Associates, based in Dubai. She works across the international government, corporate and private client spheres to build and deliver intelligent and innovative communication strategies. Zainab advises an array of clients on crisis and reputational management; devising positioning strategies to develop their profile and best protect their reputation across complex political, media and business landscapes.

After graduating, she spent more than six years working for the European Parliament and the UK House of Commons, liaizing with key party figures and senior government officials to devise and deliver communications on the Conservative party’s national and EU policy. Before joining Project Associates, Zainab led the communication team for the real estate arm of a Middle Eastern Sovereign Wealth Fund out of their HQ in Europe and the Americas, developing and managing its PR, marketing and brand strategies.

Zainab graduated from Leeds University with a BA (hons) in politics, and holds an MSc in international security, global governance and diplomacy from the University of London. She went on to complete the NCTJ, a postgraduate qualification in multimedia journalism. She is fluent in English and Arabic.