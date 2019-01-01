Zairus Master is the CEO of Shine.com and started his journey with the company in 2013. In his role as the CEO of the country’s second largest job portal, he is responsible for defining and delivering the business strategy and providing overall leadership for Shine.com.

He has over 20 years of rich and exhaustive experience across varied industries and has held senior management and top leadership roles in leading Indian and global companies.

Prior to joining Shine, Zairus worked as Sr. Vice President & Head - Devices in telecom giant, Airtel. His mandate was to develop and implement strategies in partnership with the devices ecosystem, and under his leadership, Airtel rolled out many programs that led to an accelerated adoption of Mobile Internet 3G.

In his previous role, he was at Nokia in various roles including being the Category Head of its smartphone business, leading the marketing proposition for various smartphone products from the Finnish manufacturer. He was the primary interface for the marketing of Nokia smartphones in India and provided product development inputs to all external and global stakeholders.

Zairus is an IIM alumni and holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. After graduating from IIM, he joined Unilever where he worked for 11 years in various marketing and brand management roles. Zairus also holds a certification in Telecom Marketing from the prestigious INSEAD University.

He is technophile and likes to stay updated about the latest technologies and also an avid traveller who likes to explore new places with his wife and two children.