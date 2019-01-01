Zehra Fattah-Bani is a Business Development Consultant for the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and is also a journalist. She has gained valuable experience in senior roles within the private and government sector, giving her a solid foundation to consult a host of international organizations. Up till date she has developed business for a global portfolio of clients from various industry sectors. Entrepreneurship and journalism has always been Zehra’s passion, and her professional vision is to support the United Arab Emirates to achieve its potential as an investment destination of choice for leading international organizations. She publishes articles regularly on travel, lifestyle and business journalist magazines and leading publishing houses in the GCC and Europe.