Ziad Awad

Ziad Awad

Guest Writer
CEO, Awad Capital

About Ziad Awad

Ziad Awad is the CEO of Awad Capital, an independent Dubai-based, DFSA-regulated financial services firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), corporate finance and capital markets advisory. Ziad has 24 years of investment banking experience, and has advised on around US$100 billion of M&A and half a trillion of capital markets transactions,. Prior to founding Awad Capital in 2013, Awad held a number of senior positions with Bank of America and Merrill Lynch in Dubai, and with Goldman Sachs in Dubai, London and Paris. His career spans M&A, with specializations in technology, education, healthcare, logistics, industrials, energy and power, as well as the debt capital markets and trading businesses. Follow him on Twitter @awad_ziad.

 

 

 