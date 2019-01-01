About Ziad Kamel

Ziad Kamel is a co-founder and Managing Partner at Aegis Hospitality, a F&B management company based in Dubai, UAE. He is also a co-founder of The Alleyway Group in Lebanon and served as its CEO for 10 years, creating and managing over eight concepts. Kamel has a BA in Business Administration from the American University of Beirut and a Master’s of Science in Marketing Management from the University of Surrey in the U.K. Now living in Dubai with his family, he is dedicated to the development, management and growth of his own F&B portfolio.