My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Zubin Bhettay

Zubin Bhettay

Guest Writer
VP International at DoubleDutch

About Zubin Bhettay

Zubin Bhettay leads global business sales and operations at DoubleDutch. He has researched enterprise mobility for the past four years and has published papers on mobile penetration in enterprise and emerging markets. A South African native, Bhettay runs two non-profits in his free time -- an organization that mentors young entrepreneurs from disadvantaged areas in Africa, and a global organization that raises funds and awareness for breast-cancer charities.