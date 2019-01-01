About Zubin Bhettay

Zubin Bhettay leads global business sales and operations at DoubleDutch. He has researched enterprise mobility for the past four years and has published papers on mobile penetration in enterprise and emerging markets. A South African native, Bhettay runs two non-profits in his free time -- an organization that mentors young entrepreneurs from disadvantaged areas in Africa, and a global organization that raises funds and awareness for breast-cancer charities.