Entrepreneur Magazine:
February 1996
Featured Article
When are employees not employees? When they're independent contractors.
Customer's objections offer a window of opportunity for closing the sale.
Getting to know my PC wasn't exactly love at first byte.
Related Articles
Private financing promises quick cash, but beware of potential lawsuits.
Savvy ideas to boost sales
Can accepting contradictions make you a better businessperson?
Patients preferring the comforts of home have made home health care a $36 billion industry.
Chambers of commerce put you in touch with your community.
Exporting to the Netherlands and student joint ventures
Despite changes to Iowa's franchise law, fellow franchisees may still feel too close for comfort.
Planning ahead ensures business goes on--even when tragedy strikes.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
