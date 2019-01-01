My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: January 1997

Entrepreneur Magazine - January 1997
Ready, Set, Sell

Excerpted from 203 Ways to Be Supremely Successful in the New World of Selling

Dishing It Up

With the right recipe for success, your ethnic fast-food restaurant will reach a hungry market.

Help for Entrepreneurs

First, You Dream
Starting a Business

First, You Dream

How to take your products from idea to reality.
Tomima Edmark | 7 min read
New Frontiers

New Frontiers

Expand your horizons with a mutual fund that covers the globe.
Tricia Rothschild | 3 min read
Sharper Image

Sharper Image

Is your business's image everything it could--and should--be?
Leann Anderson | 8 min read
New Wave

New Wave

Water stores that cater to budget-minded, health-conscious families are making a splash.
Gayle Sato Stodder | 7 min read
Up And Coming

Up And Coming

Hottest foreign markets for 1997
Lynn Beresford | 4 min read
Solid Gold

Solid Gold

America's number-one franchise proves bigger is better.
Lynn Beresford | 7 min read
The Buying Game

The Buying Game

Don't get taken by surprise when purchasing a franchise.
Andrew A. Caffey | 11 min read
Franchise Frenzy

Franchise Frenzy

Booming industries and landmark court cases put franchising in the fast lane.
Janean Chun | 10 min read
Words Of Wisdom

Words Of Wisdom

7 homebased entrepreneurs offer advice for the new year.
Cynthia E. Griffin | 7 min read
