Entrepreneur Magazine: September 1998

Entrepreneur Magazine - September 1998
Featured Article

Small Change

While the number of approved microloans is up 25 percent, it's still not easy to get money-but it's not impossible. Let these entrepreneurs share their true stories.

Taking Stock

When investment analyst Larry Wachtel talks, people listen. Well, he is the "Voice of Wall Street."

Learning Curve

34 training franchises

Need To Know?

In the information age, knowledge is your best weapon.
Jay Conrad Levinson | 3 min read
Working-Class Dog

Open dog policies are good for business.
Debra Phillips | 4 min read
Food For Thought

Making the most of mealtime meetings.
Leann Anderson | 3 min read
Soft Sell

The latest Dun & Bradstreet survey reveals why entrepreneurs are doing such a poor job marketing their businesses. Think you don't have enough money--or time--to do better? Think again.
Mark Henricks | 10 min read
Station Breaks

More than $40 million in sales...for a mop? In the unconventional, red-hot medium of direct-response TV, entrepreneurial stars are being born at a breathtaking clip. Are you ready for your close-up?
David Doran | 8 min read
Special Events

Mark Your Calendars
Michelle Prather | 2 min read
Save Energy, Save Money

Resources for Entrepreneurs.
Cynthia E. Griffin | 3 min read
No Pain, Big Gain

How do back products retailers spell relief? S-A-L-E-S.
David Doran | 8 min read
Windows Of Opportunity

An alcoholic-turned-window-cleaner gives new meaning to the phrase clean and sober.
Elaine W. Teague | 8 min read
