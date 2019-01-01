My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: February 1999

Entrepreneur Magazine - February 1999
Featured Article

The Inn Crowd

Get the lowdown on news, trends, programs and more.

How To Do Everything Better

.and let nothing stand in your way.

Special Report Part II: Going For The Gold

Our top minority entrepreneur of the year.

Special Report Part I: Quick Guide For Minorities

New directions.
Cynthia E. Griffin | 7 min read
Monkey Business

Think art and entrepreneurship don't mix? The secrets of one designer's success.
Shara Lessley | 6 min read
What's the Big Idea?

10 great ways to find the business of your dreams
Bob Weinstein | 9 min read
What's New

Travel academies, franchise stuff, new recruits.
Chieh Chieng | 1 min read
Opportunity Calls

Dialing up profits.
Rachel Balko | 2 min read
Photo Finish

New financing program makes franchise start-ups simpler.
Lori Francisco | 1 min read
Taking Care Is Business

For this senior-care provider, profit starts at home.
Todd D. Maddocks | 3 min read
Fishing For Ideas

Seeking inspiration for lively ad copy? Try hitting the newsstand.
Jerry Fisher | 7 min read
Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.
Brian Ng | 3 min read
