Entrepreneur Magazine: December 1999

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 1999
Featured Article

Hot Stuff

Millions of people: How do you get to them? Endless opportunities: How do you take advantage of them?

Entrepreneur Of The Millennium: Bill Gates

He's redefined wealth, technology, information and society. So what comes next? Watch out, 2999! This one may just repeat.

Can You Compute?

Service, sales, miscellaneous--if you haven't heard, the computer industry is pretty hot.

It's In The Game

Even if you haven't got a golden arm or a deadeye shot, you can still make a name for yourself in sports.
Nichole L. Torres | 3 min read
College Prep

Need start-up help? Give your business some class.
Jacquelyn Lynn | 7 min read
Tricks Of The Trade

Cash for goods? Cash for services? You're throwing too much cash around. Listen up.
Jennifer Haupt | 10 min read
Speak Up!

What's the word on business seminars?
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 3 min read
Straight To Video

Cameras, cameras everywhere--what happens to all those videos?
Lori Francisco | 2 min read
Student Affair

Teen entrepreneurs compete for cash.
Zaheera Wahid | 3 min read
Easy Does It

As the number of two-income families and stressed-out singles multiplies, businesses that make life simpler are set to skyrocket.
Bob Weinstein | 7 min read
Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.
Fabiola A. Escobar | 2 min read
Ohio &amp; Pennsylvania

Get a variety of business services from your . . . power company?
Cynthia E. Griffin | 3 min read
