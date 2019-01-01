My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Magazine: February 1996

Entrepreneur Magazine - February 1996
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Declaration of Independents

When are employees not employees? When they're independent contractors.

Objection!

Customer's objections offer a window of opportunity for closing the sale.

Friend Or Foe?

Getting to know my PC wasn't exactly love at first byte.

Related Articles

Mark Your Calendars

Mark Your Calendars

<B></B>
Lourdes Aguila | 2 min read
Balancing Act

Balancing Act

Private financing promises quick cash, but beware of potential lawsuits.
David R. Evanson | 8 min read
Marketing Smarts

Marketing Smarts

Savvy ideas to boost sales
Lynn Beresford | 3 min read
Paradox Found

Paradox Found

Can accepting contradictions make you a better businessperson?
Mark Henricks | 8 min read
Healthy Returns

Healthy Returns

Patients preferring the comforts of home have made home health care a $36 billion industry.
Gayle Sato Stodder | 8 min read
Getting Connected

Getting Connected

Chambers of commerce put you in touch with your community.
Cynthia E. Griffin | 7 min read
Exchange Students

Exchange Students

Exporting to the Netherlands and student joint ventures
Lynn Beresford | 7 min read
Two's a Crowd?

Two's a Crowd?

Despite changes to Iowa's franchise law, fellow franchisees may still feel too close for comfort.
Janean Chun | 8 min read
Overnight Succession

Overnight Succession

Planning ahead ensures business goes on--even when tragedy strikes.
Patricia Schiff Estess | 7 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Green Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2019