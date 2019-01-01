My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: December 1997

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 1997
1998's hottest businesses.

Knock On Wood

If remodeling stays hot, this cabinet company could see solid profits.

Package Deal

Multifunctional Devices Offer The Latest Technology, Professionalism, and Convenience.

Extra Credit

Franchise and business opportunities at a glance.
David Doran | 10 min read
Mark Your Calendars

David Doran | 2 min read
Keeping A Secret

A great idea is only the beginning. Now you have to find ways to protect it.
Connie Cousins | 6 min read
Texas

Grants Offered For Small Business.
Cynthia E. Griffin | 4 min read
In Limbo

Entrepreneurs have yet to feel any small-business regulatory relief.
Stephen Barlas | 3 min read
Curtain Call

Combining selling and acting techniques will leave your customers cheering for more.
Danielle Kennedy | 6 min read
Happy Returns
Five simple steps to winning back customers who've strayed.
Leann Anderson | 4 min read
Live Action

Savvy ideas to boost sales.
Gayle Sato Stodder | 4 min read
Hit Or Myth?

Learning to distinguish facts from fables for your marketing campaign.
Jay Conrad Levinson | 4 min read
