Entrepreneur Magazine: July 1998

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 1998
Featured Article

Playing Favorites

For best results, market to your best customers.

Perk Power

The downside: You can't match the benefits offered by Fortune 500 companies. The upside: An exclusive Dun & Bradstreet survey reveals you may not have to. The bottom line: You still have to offer something.

Goodwill Hunting

Who cares about socially responsible business practices? Seventy percent of consumers, that's who.

Having A Ball

A paint-staking brush with fun.
Debra Phillips | 1 min read
No Strings Attached

Monster success in the toy industry.
Debra Phillips | 2 min read
A Different World

A new study highlights the differences between male and female entrepreneurs.
Charlotte Mulhern | 2 min read
Class Conflict

Expanded business class seating puts the squeeze on economy-class passengers.
Christopher Elliott | 3 min read
Face Value

Are facial expressions universal?
Charlotte Mulhern | 2 min read
Perfect Fit

Taking measure of kids' new clothing needs.
Debra Phillips | 2 min read
Safe Guards

Fearful parents pay for peace of mind.
Debra Phillips | 1 min read
Learning The Ropes

Entrepreneurs-to-be get a jump start.
Debra Phillips | 2 min read
No Sweat

Sporting apparel with attitude.
Charlotte Mulhern | 2 min read
Green Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2019