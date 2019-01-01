Entrepreneur Magazine: September 1998
Small Change
While the number of approved microloans is up 25 percent, it's still not easy to get money-but it's not impossible. Let these entrepreneurs share their true stories.
Taking Stock
When investment analyst Larry Wachtel talks, people listen. Well, he is the "Voice of Wall Street."
Learning Curve
34 training franchises
Soft Sell
The latest Dun & Bradstreet survey reveals why entrepreneurs are doing such a poor job marketing their businesses. Think you don't have enough money--or time--to do better? Think again.
Station Breaks
More than $40 million in sales...for a mop? In the unconventional, red-hot medium of direct-response TV, entrepreneurial stars are being born at a breathtaking clip. Are you ready for your close-up?
Windows Of Opportunity
An alcoholic-turned-window-cleaner gives new meaning to the phrase clean and sober.