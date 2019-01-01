Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2001
Featured Article
Some Like It Hot
Entrepreneur and Dun & Bradstreet's 7th Annual Hot 100-the fastest-growing entrepreneurial businesses in America
Brains and Beauty
This software makeover runs more than skin deep.
Feedback
Related Articles
Keep It Flowing
Entrepreneurs found an extra $1.5 billion worth of SBA financing in 2000 . . . and experts say that's a bad thing?
Use the Force
Your sales force, that is, because you can't just sit there waiting for customers to find your Web site. You have to go find them.
Marketing
New Wave
AM/FM not doing it for you? Your customers are surfing the Web now--sooner or later, they'll be listening to Internet radio.
It Figures 6/01
How e-businesses are spending on tech, entrepreneurial attitudes, loan policies and more
The Tables Are Turning
Julie Gaines tells us her and her husband's tales of trekking cross-country in search of tableware, entering the international market-and holding their own against Macy's.