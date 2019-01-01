Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2001
Tall Sales
No lumberjack, big blue ox or steel-driving man here, but would you settle for a sales team that can push its numbers from $18 million to $50 million in only five years? Here's how they did it.
Deadly Sins
Sloth, greed, gluttony-we don't care what you do on your own time. But when it comes to the mortality of your start-up, you need to play by the rules.
Molded in Your Image
A crude prototype won't show you off in the best light. You need a cheap way to build a better one.
Starting a Business
Dream Weaver
My dream job is helping other people find their dream jobs. So . . . how do I do it?
Send 'Em Packin'
Kids empty out their dorm rooms every year. Thanks to this guy, they have a place to keep their stuff.
Franchises
Cash Course
The millionaire club grows every year--just think of a franchise as the secret handshake that gets you in.
Marketing
Ad Trip
Ads that follow your customers wherever they go. No, it's not a hallucination. Wireless advertising is here-but will customers buy it?