Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2001

100 Million Dollars Baked in a Pie
Who'd have thought you could rack up millions with a veggie pot pie? Discover the recipe for success, straight from Amy's Kitchen.
Wise Buys
Put your site's pages to the test.
Late Arrival
Bluetooth technology is still teething.
Mullet Management
If hairstyle trends reflect the way entrepreneurs manage their businesses, we're in big trouble.
Starting a Business
Don't Stay in the Dark!
Here's how to make sure your big invention sees the light of day.
For Just Peanuts?
No way! These brothers sell much more than boiled nuts to their hard-core Southern-food fans.
Need a Nerd?
Drives right to your door, ready to fix your computer . . . but we can't guarantee a pocket protector.
Mellow Yellow
You can create a great Yellow Pages ad . . . but you may not even need one these days.
Starting a Business
So . . . Where Are They Now?
When the dust settles after a business plan competition, what happens to the winners and losers?