Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2003
Featured Article
The Art of the Sale
In today's economy, bright ideas are what it takes to land a sale. So we went to the source--to salespeople at super-successful companies--to provide you with surefire tips for selling.
Feedback 08/03
Letters from our readers
Resources 08/03
Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business
Related Articles
Starting a Business
Less Is More
Believe it or not, setting your sights a little lower could be the key to marketing your new product.
I Did It My Way
When it comes to starting a business, you can dive right in or test the waters first--whatever works for you.
To the Rescue
Jack and Diane* aren't left to bail out their sinking land deal alone. Their franchisor throws them a lifesaver in the nick of time.
Worth His Weight
With a growing chain of weight-loss center locations, this franchisee proves he's got what it takes to succeed.