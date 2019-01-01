Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2003
Featured Article
Liar, Liar
In the race to make money, some American businesses have been lying their pants off--but is success at any cost really worth the price?
Resources 10/03
Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business
Feedback 10/03
Letters from our readers
Related Articles
Tee for Two
Entrepreneurs find a swingingly successful venture in arcade-style video games, such as 3-D golf.
Entrepreneurs
A Wild Ride
The twists and turns of running your own business can throw you for a loop. Try these four tips to get back on track.
Good as Gold
One woman unearths a gem of a business by letting her customers create (and re-create) their own jewelry.
Getting Noticed
Our franchisees can't be wallflowers if they expect to get the help they're entitled to from their franchisor.
All in the Delivery
It was perfect timing for this couple to take on a dry cleaning delivery franchise.