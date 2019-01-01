Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2004
Featured Article
Seeing Green
Signaling the end of the VC drought, several industries have become fertile ground for investors. So what's the best way to find the right investor--even if you're not in one of those superstar sectors? Start with our 4th Annual VC 100.
Slim Down
Sick of your bulky PC? A desktop replacement notebook could be the answer.
In a Nutshell
Something as unexpected as a talking almond could be just what you need to catch the reader's eye.
Related Articles
Marketing
Give a Good Interview
You've worked hard to land that media interview--so don't blow your opportunity. Here's how to make sure you get your message across.
Come Together
As telecom companies race to integrate wireless capability, mobile calling could get even better.
Make 'Em an Offer
Entrepreneurs can save big bucks by bidding for equipment on eBay. Learn which strategies work best.