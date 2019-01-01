Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2004
Featured Article
Race to the Top
Ask not what the presidential candidates can do for you--ask what they can do for your business. We look at the issues shaping President Bush's and Senator Kerry's entrepreneurial agendas.
Required Reading
Who says you can't judge a book by its cover? Book jackets can make or break sales--so why not use them to inspire your advertising efforts?
Give It a Go
A "hands-on" approach to marketing your product could be just the thing to win customers.
Related Articles
Starting a Business
Recipe for Success
Smart partnering can transform a lone inventor into a market force.
Growth Strategies
In Hot Water?
Take a closer look at your marketing materials, or you may get burned.
Kick Back and Relax
If you think free time is a luxury you can't afford, think again--relaxation is essential to your startup's success.
Marketing
Green With Envy?
Don't let the green-eyed monster capsize your team. Use these techniques to bring a sales superstar onboard without rocking the boat.
Franchises
Playing Cupid
These matchmaking sisters aim to give busy singles a fast--and fun--way to date.