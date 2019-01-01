My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2004

Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2004
Featured Article

Race to the Top

Ask not what the presidential candidates can do for you--ask what they can do for your business. We look at the issues shaping President Bush's and Senator Kerry's entrepreneurial agendas.

Required Reading

Who says you can't judge a book by its cover? Book jackets can make or break sales--so why not use them to inspire your advertising efforts?

Give It a Go

A "hands-on" approach to marketing your product could be just the thing to win customers.

Recipe for Success
Starting a Business

Recipe for Success

Smart partnering can transform a lone inventor into a market force.
Don Debelak | 7 min read
In Hot Water?
Growth Strategies

In Hot Water?

Take a closer look at your marketing materials, or you may get burned.
Catherine Seda | 3 min read
Survey Says . . .

Survey Says . . .

Market research on the cheap is just a click away.
Nancy Michaels | 2 min read
Kick Back and Relax

Kick Back and Relax

If you think free time is a luxury you can't afford, think again--relaxation is essential to your startup's success.
Romanus Wolter | 3 min read
Green With Envy?
Marketing

Green With Envy?

Don't let the green-eyed monster capsize your team. Use these techniques to bring a sales superstar onboard without rocking the boat.
Kimberly L. McCall | 3 min read
Smart Ideas 09/04

Smart Ideas 09/04

Asian-inspired children's clothing, fine art marketing materials and more
Nichole L. Torres | 5 min read
What's New 09/04

What's New 09/04

Garage refurbishing and franchising 101
Sara Wilson | 1 min read
High on Life
Franchises

High on Life

Genuine enthusiasm translates to good business in any language.
Sara Wilson | 2 min read
Playing Cupid
Franchises

Playing Cupid

These matchmaking sisters aim to give busy singles a fast--and fun--way to date.
Anna Buss | 2 min read
