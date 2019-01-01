Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2005
Featured Article
26th Annual Franchise 500
Who hit #1 in our Franchise 500 this year? Read on to find out.
It's All in Your Head
Feeling optimistic or pessimistic about the state of the economy? Uncertain times like these can really mess with your mind. Here's what other entrepreneurs are doing to keep it together--and keep moving ahead.
Word on the Street
Scandal-ridden investment houses are leaving gaps in the financial market, and savvy entrepreneurs are jumping at the chance to fill them. How will this trend shape the new face of Wall Street?
Related Articles
Small Business Heroes
Taking Your Business to the Net
If you're getting sick of the same old business ideas, then it's time to go online. The robust e-commerce market is hotter than ever, and it just may be the cure for what ails you.
Franchises
Would You Like a Franchise With That?
You've decided to buy a franchise. Now comes the real choice--which one? We'll help you narrow down the menu so you can have it your way.
Franchises
View From the Top
Subway takes the title of the #1 franchise for the 13th time. So what's it really like to wear the crown?
Franchises
The Inside Scoop
What's it really like to buy a franchise? One entrepreneur dishes up all the details of her journey to open a Cold Stone Creamery.
Franchises
Get in the Game
Think owning and operating is the only way to get involved in a franchise? Well, we can think of 5 strategies you can use to play the franchising game. Read on to find the one that fits you best.
An American Icon
Some things just say "America," like baseball, apple pie and . . . franchises. Here are 5 big ways franchising has affected our nation.
Franchises
All the Rage
Wondering what everyone will be crazy about in the coming year? Take a sneak peek at the hottest franchising trends for 2005.