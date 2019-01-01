My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2005

Entrepreneur Magazine - April 2005
Featured Article

Building a Fast-Growth Company

There are tried-and-true rules for growing a company. And then there are entrepreneurs who pay no attention to the speed limit, put their engines in overdrive and blaze their own paths to furiously fast growth.

Prep Work

Build your case to get major insurance claims.

Well-Read

From cutting hair to inspiring hispanic readership, Rueben Martinez's novel idea is a story for all ages.

Top Honors
Starting a Business

Top Honors

Winning a contest can catapult your invention into the mainstream.
Don Debelak | 5 min read
Monkey on Your Back

Monkey on Your Back

Do all bad habits hurt your business? Decide which ones to give the boot.
Romanus Wolter | 3 min read
My Hero

My Hero

Let a mentor guide you on the path to success while sidestepping the potholes.
Nichole L. Torres | 3 min read
Smart Ideas 04/05

Smart Ideas 04/05

Getting kids cooking, non-violent computer games and more
Entrepreneur Staff | 8 min read
What's New 04/05

What's New 04/05

If you can stand the heat, then get in the kitchen.
Sara Wilson | 1 min read
Think Ink
Franchises

Think Ink

This franchisee is making his mark with a printer cartridge shop.
Sara Wilson | 2 min read
Baby Love
Franchises

Baby Love

One couple's desire to welcome their new child inspires their small-business dreams.
Sara Wilson | 2 min read
Legal Issues
Starting a Business

Legal Issues

Make sure to answer these three legal questions when starting a homebased business.
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 2 min read
View From the Top

View From the Top

See how a year's worth of changes helped our tech makeover winner take her business to new heights.
Amanda C. Kooser | 2 min read
