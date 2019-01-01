My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2005

Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

What Lies Beneath

Today's consumers no longer fit into yesterday's molds. Here's how to get a grip on the new demographics--and get inside your customers' heads.

Pet Project

How one former veterinarian wowed major pet-product retailers--and got her invention on their shelves

Developing a Positive Reputation

How to be the entrepreneur everyone wants to do business with

Related Articles

Hit the Floor

Entrepreneurship floors in universities let students live their businesses 24/7.
Nichole L. Torres | 3 min read
Smart Ideas 05/05

Mommy-and-me outings, per-call talent reps and more
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
What's New 05/05

American Idol's got nothin' on this franchise.
Sara Wilson | 1 min read
Hole in One
Franchises

This golf lover chose a franchise that fit him to a tee.
Sara Wilson | 2 min read
Access Hollywood
Franchises

A staffing franchisee carves a new niche in showbiz--and finds fame in his own right.
Sara Wilson | 2 min read
Love and Business?

Following these four tips can help spouses run a business without ruining their marriage.
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 2 min read
A Fond Farewell

We take one final look at our "Biz 101" tech makeover winner.
Amanda C. Kooser | 2 min read
Shout It From the Rooftops
Marketing

Ensure maximum exposure for your new product or service by becoming a public speaker.
Nichole L. Torres | 2 min read
Timing Is Everything
Starting a Business

Is it ever too early to plan? Give your startup an edge by mapping the next 10 years now.
Nichole L. Torres | 2 min read
