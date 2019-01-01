Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2005
Featured Article
Finding International Product Sources
Arm yourself with the information and advice you need for sourcing your product overseas so your effort doesn't get lost in translation.
A Shore Thing?
Many startups are sending jobs overseas. But does offshoring help or hurt business?
Original Win
Learn how to respond to knockoffs so you can put your product back on top.
Leadership
Lose That Negative Attitude
Overcome any challenge through the power of positive thinking.
Franchises
Cents and Sensitivity
Selling a business is an emotional event--this franchisee helps ease the pain.
Home Sweet Home
Think it's time to move into an office? Use this checklist to see if you've outgrown your homebased business.
Smooth Sailing
To manage your startup risk, put a plan in place to deal with any rough waters up ahead.