Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2005

Non-Tech Businesses Can Get VC, Too
Think venture capital is only for the high-tech crowd? Think again. Your low-tech company might be just what VCs are looking for.
Resources 07/05
Websites, organizations, events and more to grow your business
Feedback 07/05
Related Articles
Don't Take This Sitting Down!
Small-business legislation needs to move forward, so get out there and do something about it.
Ready For Anything
Power House
Muscling in on fitness chains, this entrepreneur thrives using his body and soul.
Tool Time
How one entrepreneur built a better screwdriver--and used smart networking to get it into Sears stores nationwide
Projecting Yourself as a Champion
Earn respect by projecting an image of yourself that people take seriously.
Projecting Success
Creating a business as your class project can earn you success inside and outside school walls.
Franchises
The Whole Package
Giving back to the community is part of these postal franchisees' code.
The Entrepreneurial Edge
Just because you're not an entrepreneur at heart, doesn't mean you can't have a successful business.