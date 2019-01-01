Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2006
Featured Article
The Hot List
Now that we've uncovered the most popular business trends for 2007, it's up to you to strike while they're hot.
All Hooked Up
A franchisee finds her calling selling cell phones.
Good Genes
Banking on biotech, this innovator sees a cleaner future in enzymes.
Related Articles
Got Laid Off? Buy a Franchise
Getting laid off may feel like an unhappy ending, but it could be where your franchise story begins.
Ready For Anything
Starting a Nonprofit Business
If you have a passion for a cause, starting a nonprofit could be for you.
Small-Business Answer Book
Get the answers to your crucial business questions in the last of our three-part series.
Ready For Anything
Getting Back to Your Company's Roots
Do your problems stem from a lost company mission?