Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2007

Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2007
Featured Article

Movers & Shakers

Entrepreneurs who rocked our world.

Crafty Cause

Raising awareness for a cause helped this handbag-maker raise her profile.

Pie in the Sky

This website owner is making authentic New York pizza available anywhere, anytime.

Lucky Charms

Lucky Charms

Medical ID tags have become high fashion thanks to this creative entrepreneur.
Kim Orr | 2 min read
New Lease on Life

New Lease on Life

When he wanted out of his car lease, this entrepreneur didn't take no for an answer--he started a business instead.
James Park | 2 min read
Play It Safe

Play It Safe

Protect your business information when you subcontract.
Chris Penttila | 2 min read
Border Busters

Border Busters

Check out these websites to keep you going global.
Laurel Delaney | 1 min read
You Know Who?

You Know Who?

Where to find that perfect new employee? Ask the ones you already have.
Mark Henricks | 4 min read
Keep Up!

Keep Up!

Your business is improving its offerings--and that's a good thing. The problem is, your customers don't always see it that way.
Chris Penttila | 4 min read
Danger Ahead

Danger Ahead

Entrepreneurs, don't let employees call and drive.
Jane Easter Bahls | 1 min read
Girl Talk

Girl Talk

One company goes straight to the source to help brands reach their target market.
Lindsay Holloway | 1 min read
Do It Yourself

Do It Yourself

A site to self-publish your content.
Amanda C. Kooser | 1 min read
