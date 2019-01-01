My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2007

Entrepreneur Magazine - November 2007
Featured Article

Growing Strong

Celebrating the growing power of women's businesses, Entrepreneur and the Women Presidents' Organization teamed up to bring you the top 50 fastest-growing women-led companies. Meet our No.1 fastest-growing entrepreneur and find out how we chose our top 50.

Meet the Jetsons

The high-tech home of the future is in reach today.

A Taste of Success

A wine tasting duo make wine-tasking fun for connoisseurs and first-timers alike.

2007 Top Colleges for Entrepreneurs

Ready to get educated? Check out our annual ranking of the top 50 entrepreneurship programs, brought to you by The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur.
Nichole L. Torres | 10 min read
A Cheap Ticket to Startup

Strapped for cash? Here are 69 franchises to start for less than $25,000.
1 min read
Ready For Anything

Your international employees have common goals, but the cultural divide could foil them.
Gail Dutton | 3 min read
Technology

Want to be heard? Here are 5 simple ways to promote your podcast.
Catherine Seda | 2 min read
Growth Strategies

For big-company resources at reasonable prices, call an HR consultant.
Mark Henricks | 2 min read
Small Business Heroes

Throwing in some extras adds value to your offerings--and brings in customers.
Kim T. Gordon | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs

Looking for some support? Put in a little face time with someone who understands.
Chris Penttila | 3 min read
An Invention that Promotes Safe Driving

Dictation services are hands-down the safest way to take notes while driving.
Heather Clancy | 4 min read
Selling is Not About You
Marketing

The more you focus on your customers' needs, the easier selling gets.
Barry Farber | 3 min read
