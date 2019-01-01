Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2007
Featured Article
Growing Strong
Celebrating the growing power of women's businesses, Entrepreneur and the Women Presidents' Organization teamed up to bring you the top 50 fastest-growing women-led companies. Meet our No.1 fastest-growing entrepreneur and find out how we chose our top 50.
Meet the Jetsons
The high-tech home of the future is in reach today.
A Taste of Success
A wine tasting duo make wine-tasking fun for connoisseurs and first-timers alike.
Related Articles
2007 Top Colleges for Entrepreneurs
Ready to get educated? Check out our annual ranking of the top 50 entrepreneurship programs, brought to you by The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur.
Ready For Anything
Knocking Down Cultural Barriers
Your international employees have common goals, but the cultural divide could foil them.
Technology
Get People to Listen to Your Podcast
Want to be heard? Here are 5 simple ways to promote your podcast.
Growth Strategies
Harness a Hiring Expert
For big-company resources at reasonable prices, call an HR consultant.
Small Business Heroes
Stand Out to Your Customers
Throwing in some extras adds value to your offerings--and brings in customers.
Entrepreneurs
Getting Feedback From Peers
Looking for some support? Put in a little face time with someone who understands.
An Invention that Promotes Safe Driving
Dictation services are hands-down the safest way to take notes while driving.
Marketing
Selling is Not About You
The more you focus on your customers' needs, the easier selling gets.