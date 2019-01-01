Entrepreneur Magazine: March 2008
Featured Article
New Wave
The top new franchises for 2008 are making a splash.
What's the Skinny?
A machine that's light but loaded with features.
Play Your Way
It's all just a game with this laptop designed for the player in you.
Related Articles
What It's Worth
There are two ways to look at cost of living: from your viewpoint as a business owner or from the perspective of your employees. If you are relocating or expanding your operation, you need to take both into consideration.
Stick Together
For Gen Yers, birds of a feather truly do flock together. As the group migrates into the work force and baby boomers retire, more companies are seeing the benefits of hiring groups of Gen Y friends.
Storage Smarts
Data retention can be a major gray area for growing businesses. Your data is your life-blood, whether it's employee information, customer payment numbers, internal files or the reams of e-mails you send and receive.
Get Sold on eBay
With hundreds of resources at your fingertips, starting a business on eBay is as easy as point and click.